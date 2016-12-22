Eureka
EUREKA – Residents in the community came together to honor those victims who died in combination of being homeless, in Eureka.
Family, friends, and neighbors gathered at the gazebo on 2ndand F Street to stand in solidarity, enjoy live music, and free food to commemorate those loved ones who died during homelessness. The Peoples' Action for Rights and Community provided a discussion regarding the different tactics, how to stay warm, and safe places to sleep.
“The living part is the tough part. Let’s get down and help those people who are going through it now, in spite of the fact that many of them do not know how to handle, or deal with their own problems, that’s why they’re on the street, to a great extent,” says Attendant, Jack Nounnan.
The event went on from 2 to 10 and attendants were encouraged to bring warm socks and blankets.