Click Here

QUICK LINKS: Latest Newscast | Angelo's Pizza Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Locals celebrate National Safe Boating Day

EUREKA – In honor of National Safe Boating Day, the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center held a free safe boating demonstration and ride around the bay.

A very nice day to be on the water, and Saturday was packed with a variety of boating activities and tips on how to be safe on or in the water.

Those who participated received free life jackets and a lesson in boat, kayak and water safety.

The event began Saturday morning at 10 starting at the docks and ended at 2 pm.