Locals celebrate National Safe Boating Day
EUREKA – In honor of National Safe Boating Day, the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center held a free safe boating demonstration and ride around the bay.
A very nice day to be on the water, and Saturday was packed with a variety of boating activities and tips on how to be safe on or in the water.
Those who participated received free life jackets and a lesson in boat, kayak and water safety.
The event began Saturday morning at 10 starting at the docks and ended at 2 pm.