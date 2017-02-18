Locals hunt (and hide) marbles, helping out the artists along the way

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 48 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 06:02
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 46 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 05:35
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 48 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 05:36
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - A group of locals passionate about glass art are hunting for marbles as a way to bring people together while recognizing artistry.
It’s called the Humboldt Magical Glass Adventure, and it’s already accrued almost 200 members on Facebook in just this past week.
Members of the group are both artists and collectors of glass sculptures, mostly centered on handmade marbles.
It originally started with a worldwide Facebook page called the 'world’s biggest marble hunt,' but creators Sarah Jacobs and Kevin Riep wanted to bring something here locally.
The goal is to get people outdoors doing things, meeting new people, and also to support the artists.
"They do so much work and people look at a marble and they're like, 'Yeah, that's pretty.' And they don't think of the work that goes into it.," said Jacobs. "And you know, this is what people do with their lives and they're so talented and they're so gorgeous, and like I said, they're so giving. And they just enjoy spreading the love and the beauty to people. And I think those are the type of people we should support."
Jacobs said anyone can hunt, and anyone can hide, just join the Facebook group, Humboldt Magical Glass Adventure.