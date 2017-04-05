Locals protest passage of health care bill
EUREKA - A small group gathered to raise awareness of the local impacts of the national health care bill.
The U.S. House Of Representatives passed the amended bill today on a party line vote. A few came out to the Humboldt County Courthouse to make it known they do not support the bill.
These Eureka residents said they were most concerned about the law's treatment of women's medical needs as well as impacts to those with developmental disabilities.
North Coast Congressman Jared Huffman issued a statement that said, in part, “Trumpcare will take away health coverage from 24 million Americans, gut coverage for mental health and other essential benefits, increase premiums 25-29% on average in each of the next two years, threaten funding for special education services in schools, impose an age tax on seniors, and it will once again allow discrimination against Americans with pre-existing conditions like asthma and diabetes.”
The bill will head to the senate where NBC News is reporting it has an uncertain future.