Locals recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
EUREKA - It's International Overdose Awareness Day, a chance to remember those lost and seek solutions to the ongoing crisis.
For the second year, Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction or HACHR organized the event to bring consumers and service providers together and teach the community about the impacts of overdose.
Public health professionals offered HIV and Hepatitis C testing while local non-profit organizations shared information about services like transitional housing and addiction treatment.
HACHR set up a mock safe consumption site to demonstrate what could be if Assembly Bill 168 passes.
Researchers from Humboldt State who toured similar sites abroad spoke of their importance in lowering overdose deaths and infectious disease rates.
Jorge Reyes is one of those researchers and a speaker for Overdose Awareness Day. Reyes said, "Harm reduction is being able to reduce as much harm as possible when you're engaging in this risky behavior. So if we provide the sterile needles, the safe equipment, let alone a safe area to inject those hard substances, we are definitely doing our part for the community as a whole to extend the lives of many people and upgrade their lives as a whole."