Locals recognize Peace Officer Memorial Day
FORTUNA - Flags were flown at half-staff Monday at the Fortuna Police Department and around the county in honor of Peace Officer Memorial Day.
Fortuna PD also raised the National Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Flag in memory of those who have been lost - including one of their own - Officer Raymond Mills - who in 1967 was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop.
The station's dispatchers showed their appreciation by handing out gift bags and their officers wore memorial bands on their badges out of remembrance.
"Today is a day where we remember those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice and have lost their lives in the line of duty,” Fortuna Police Department’s Lieutenant Mathew Eberhardt, “People are out here putting their lives on the line. We're doing what we can here to help and we understand that the system and the laws are not perfect. For those families that have lost somebody and those officers that have been lost we won't forget."