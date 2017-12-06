Locals seek justice and answers from Arcata Council
ARCATA – With tension in Arcata, some community members express concern and reach out to the Arcata City Council for answers in seeking justice for David Josiah Lawson, the Humboldt State Undergraduate who was murdered at a house party in April.
The latest city council meeting gave the community a chance to voice their concern about what’s being done by the Arcata Police Department in the murder case and what the council is doing to ensure the safety of minority groups who feel threatened in the city.
Arcata Mayor Susan Ornelas says that this is a very emotional time for a lot of people, and more people are coming forward with testimonies, and the city is calling in a special investigator who will be looking into the murder case.