Locals take lunch break to urge rejection of Senate health care bill
EUREKA - Some local community members spent their lunch break voicing concerns on national issues.
The U.S. Senate just unveiled its version of the American Health Care Act. With a vote set before Independence Day, North Coast People's Alliance and Planned Parenthood organized "Lunch Out Loud". It's a phone bank where locals reach out to residents of neighboring states urging them to tell their lawmakers to reject the legislation. "Lunch Out Loud" was inspired by the weekly "Power to the People Lunch" in Arcata.
Planned Parenthood representatives said the potential cuts to their program and Medicaid would have devastating impacts especially in rural areas with limited medical providers.
Callers echoed that sentiment.
McKinleyville Resident Suzanne Cook said, " I don't want to see people dying on the streets and being refused health care. I believe health care is right not a privilege. I'm hoping that Congress will reject the health care bill and keep the Obama health care bill."
We reached out to the office of Humboldt County Republicans to hear their perspective on the bill, but did not hear back by deadline.