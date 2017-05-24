Log truck driver in hospital after load comes loose on Highway 299
WEAVERVILLE - A Fortuna man is in the hospital after crashing his log truck in Trinity County.
Monday afternoon, 63-year old Thomas Killingsworth was traveling East on Highway 299 just outside of Weaverville at speeds the CHP says were too great for a right hand curve in the roadway. The load of logs Killingsworth was carrying came loose and the truck flipped on its side scattering the wood all over the highway blocking both westbound lanes.
Authorities say Killingsworth was not wearing a seat belt and sustained multiple injuries including severe lacerations to his left arm. He was flown by helicopter to a Redding hospital. The victim admitted he was using his cell phone at the time of the crash.
All lanes were opened back up to all traffic just after 5 pm.