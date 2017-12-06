Loleta Fire Department to obtain new coastline vehicle
LOLETA – The Loleta Fire Department will be better equipped to serve its community after a federal grant.
It’s part of the USDA’s community facilities direct loan and grant program.
Currently the department does not have a vehicle that can adequately access the coastline which makes up 60 percent of Loleta.
The new vehicle will be able to carry emergency personnel, a stretcher and a slip-in firefighting unit with water.
Municipalities, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized tribes in rural areas with populations under 20,000 can qualify for the USDA loans and the terms being up to 40 years.