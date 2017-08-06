Loleta Volunteer Fire Department to receive grant funded apparatus
LOLETA - The Loleta Volunteer Fire Department will be better equipped to serve its community after a federal grant.
It’s part of the USDA’S Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. Currently the department doesn’t have a vehicle that can adequately access the coastline which makes up 60% of Loleta.
The new vehicle will be able to carry emergency personnel, a stretcher and a slip-in firefighting unit with water and gives Loleta Fire a great deal more flexibility with their operations.
Municipalities, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized tribes in rural areas with populations fewer than 20,000 can qualify for the USDA loans and the terms can be up to 40 years.