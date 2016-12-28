Lollypop Bandit apprehended

Eureka
EUREKA - He was nicknamed the Lollypop Bandit due to surveillance footage. And he made like he was a good customer; but then, bolted out the door.
Eureka police have their suspect who had a little trouble crossing the street once he stole two guns from Bucksport Sporting Goods. His name is David Aumiller
Just before 5 Monday evening, officers responded to the 3600 block of Broadway. According to employees and surveillance footage, Aumiller was speaking with store personnel about two handguns then suddenly fled on foot. After tripping, he was last seen on Allard Avenue.
On Tuesday, Aumiller was apprehended. Details about the arrest are limited. We’ll have more information when it becomes available.