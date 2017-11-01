Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info
Long investigation nets suspect charged with child pornography

EUREKA - A lengthy investigation lands a suspect in jail for several counts of child pornography.

37-year old Matthew Steele was arrested Tuesday. His incarceration is due to an investigation by the sheriff’s office that began last June. Several search warrants were obtained which led to the arrest.

Steele has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.