Longtime Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputy passes away
EUREKA - County flags were flying at half-staff Wednesday after a longtime sheriff’s deputy passes away. Mike Stone had been with the department in a variety of capacities over the years.
He was first hired in 1971 to work as a correctional officer and was promoted to deputy in 1973. A break from law enforcement followed that and in 2002 he became an investigator for the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office. After retiring, Stone was hired on again in 2011 with the sheriff’s department and worked assisting at the airport and with court services.
Flags will remain at half-staff until Friday.