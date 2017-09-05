A look into the Humboldt Bay Generating Station
Tuesday News Channel 3 got an exclusive look at the Humboldt Bay Generating Station on King Salmon.
The power plant is a replacement for the sites original fossil fuel Units 1 and 2, which were established in 1976 after the shutdown of the Humboldt Bay Nuclear Power Plant.
This newer unit went online in 2010 and consists of ten engines that use natural gas with low-sulfur diesel as a backup to power approximately 120 thousand homes.
Like other fossil fuels, natural gas creates greenhouse gas emissions, but PG&E says renewable sources aren't as reliable.
"One of the things that is critical about a natural gas fired power plant like this is it can run day or night, anytime,” said PG&E Director for Fossil and Solar Operations and Maintenance, Alvin Thomas, “So when people are going home from work at the end of the day and cooking dinner and turning on the lights solar output is typically lower and going down and we need natural gas fired power plants like this one to make up for that decrease in output from renewable sources."
For a history of PG&E's Humboldt Bay Nuclear Power Plant, watch Monica Petruzzelli's special series "Energy Then and Now," airing Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 & 11.