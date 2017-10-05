Low cost rabies shots to be made available
DHHS PRESS RELEASE May 10, 2017
May 10, 2017 Low-cost rabies vaccines available The Humboldt-Del Norte Veterinary Medical Association is sponsoring lowcost canine rabies vaccination clinics throughout the county in May, June and July.
During the clinics, dog vaccinations are $10 each. Other canine and feline vaccinations will be available. The cost of these vaccines will vary with each clinic. A complete clinic schedule follows below.
In the past year, two dogs and a cat tested positive for the fatal virus in the Humboldt County Public Health Lab. Prior to that, Humboldt County had not had a positive test for dogs since 2010. Dogs are required by state law to be vaccinated at 3 months, with a booster one year later and then every three years thereafter. Cats aren’t required by law to be vaccinated. However, it is highly recommended as they frequently interact with wildlife.
Questions about rabies can be directed to DEH at 707-445-6215 or toll free at 800-963-9241. The Humboldt-Del Norte Veterinary Medical Association rabies clinic schedule for 2017 is:
May 13: Ferndale Veterinary Hospital from noon to 2 p.m.
May 17: Petrolia Grange from 10 a.m. to noon
May 20: Riverwalk Veterinary Hospital in Fortuna from 10 a.m. to noon and Fortuna Veterinary Hospital 10 a.m. to noon
June 3: Broadway Animal Hospital noon to 2 p.m.
June 17: McKineyville Animal Care Center noon to 1 p.m.
June 28: Arcata Animal Hospital from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 8: Sunny Brae Animal Clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 15: Myrtle Avenue Veterinary Hospital in Eureka from noon to 1 p.m.
Additional clinics are available in Trinity County. Please call Julie Lisignoli at 707-822-2402 for dates and times.
