Low-flying helicopters to inspect gas lines
Low flying helicopters will be making their way from Fortuna up to Arcata Thursday and Friday as PG&E inspects their gas transmission lines.
April is Safe Digging Month and these regular inspections make sure safe digging practices are going on near gas and electric lines.
With the recent storms you might want to replant trees or gardens.
If you are planning a digging project - big or small - you are asked to notify PG&E a few days before by calling 811 or by going to www.811express.com so those lines can be marked.
Last year there were over 1,700 accidental strikes on PG&E’s underground lines – 25 of those were in Humboldt.
"Accidental strikes can cause the neighborhood a lot of stress. It's a very dangerous situation if you accidentally strike a gas line,” said PG&E spokesperson, Deanna Contreras, “The fire department is called out, sometimes shelters in place are needed, sometimes evacuations are needed. Anytime a gas line is hit it's a very dangerous situation so we always want to remind customers and contractors to get those lines marked before doing any kind of digging."