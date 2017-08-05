Mail theft suspects still at large
EUREKA – Mail burglars make their rounds in Eureka, and the two women caught on camera deny the accusations.
Through a surveillance video, around 6:30 pm one woman is seen walking up and standing near the doorway, contemplating the crime. She then grabs all the mail and takes off.
The homeowner says on Friday her husband yelled at the two suspects, asking if they took the mail, both denied continuing down the street.
No information on the two suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Eureka Police.