Man arrested for attempted homicide in Garberville
GARBERVILLE – 46-year-old Robert William Stepp Jr.is arrested after an attempted homicide as he reportedly beat another man in the head with a hammer on the 700 block of Cedar Street in Garberville.
Early Saturday morning around 1:30, CHP arrived on scene to Stepp fleeing into a wooded area.
The victim was transported to Gerald Phelps hospital in Garberville for injuries to the head and arm, and because of the severe injuries he was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call at 7 pm Saturday evening from a citizen stating he had been contacted by a female who said that Stepp was hiding inside her mother’s apartment on the 700 block of Cedar Street in Garberville. The citizen said he saw Stepp inside with a hammer.
Deputies responded to the apartment, setting up a perimeter and calling out for Stepp.
He came out and was transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility, and booked for attempted homicide.