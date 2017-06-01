Man arrested for theft after selling stolen items online

Eureka
EUREKA - A man is in jail after the victim he allegedly robbed noticed his missing items being sold on Craigslist.
Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Joseph Holberg on Thursday after setting up a sting operation.
The victim notified police that he had seen his stolen property being sold for money online. EPD then agreed to meet the ‘seller,’ which was Holberg, with the victim.
Once they encountered Holberg, the victim identified his stolen property, along with a number of other items Holberg had apparently stolen.
There were also two outstanding warrants for Holberg’s arrest, one of which was for theft. He is being held on $50,000 bail.