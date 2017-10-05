Man bicycling West Coast with life size rhino stops in Humboldt
One man is riding a bike from Canada to Mexico carrying a life size rhino to spread awareness about poaching and its environmental impacts.
Wednesday he made his way through Humboldt County.
Matt Meyer is from South Africa and on April 17th he started his mission to cycle 2,000 miles in nine weeks - all the while pulling 350 pound 'Luna' behind him to raise funds and awareness for rhino conservation.
Rhinos are commonly poached for their horns and are on the brink of extinction.
He is currently on week four of his venture and says storms have been a challenge.
"Rhinos are obviously something I'm passionate about because of my background in conservation and safari industry,” said Meyer, “That's what I’m pushing this forward as a species that I care about but it's for people to just be a little bit more of aware of their natural world and what their day-to-day decisions ultimately cause."
To make a donation to Matt's efforts you can go to www.rhinoride.org.
Funds will benefit conservation organizations throughout Africa.