Man bitten on hand by bull mastiff

EUREKA - A dog bite sent one man to the hospital on Monday after being attacked on the 800 block of Summer Street.
The dog was said to be a bullmastiff and he is still on the loose.
The man was bit on the hand, and his current condition and identity has not been made public.
There have been recent accounts of dogs having rabies within Humboldt, so it is extra important to be cautious and prepared for these instances.
"There have been a couple instances in the past couple months where dogs have turned up positive for rabies. That's totally preventable,” said Andre Hale, the Animal Control and Facilities Manager of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, “Prevention is key. It's a lot cheaper to give your dog a twenty dollar vaccine than it is to go through all of these things that happen after the fact."
If you do come across a dog that appears aggressive you should back away and not run because this could incite a chase.
If you are bitten, you should receive medical treatment and report where the incident took place and a description of the dog to law enforcement.