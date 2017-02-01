Man climbs on to Eureka restaurant rooftop, taken into custody when he descends

Eureka
EUREKA - First responders had their hands full after a man climbed on to a Eureka restaurant’s roof.
Around 10:00 Monday morning, Eureka Police responded to the La Patria restaurant at 4th and R Streets where a male had made his way on to the rooftop.
The man told officers he suffered from mental illness.
Humboldt Bay Fire also responded and medical crews were on standby. He eventually came down the side of the building and was taken in to custody.
The man was evaluated for possible hypothermia. The restaurant’s owner declined to press charges.