Man injured by flare gun
A man is taken to the hospital after a reported flare gun shooting near the Bayshore Mall.
Just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Eureka Police responded to the foot of Truesdale Street.
It was there where they located a male victim with an injury to his hand. The weapon used was a flare gun however no weapon was found at the crime scene.
A male suspect was detained.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries… law enforcement believes the victim and suspect knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call the EPD.