Click Here

QUICK LINKS: Latest Newscast | Angelo's Pizza Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Man injured by flare gun

A man is taken to the hospital after a reported flare gun shooting near the Bayshore Mall.

 

Just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Eureka Police responded to the foot of Truesdale Street.

 

It was there where they located a male victim with an injury to his hand. The weapon used was a flare gun however no weapon was found at the crime scene.

 

A male suspect was detained.

 

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries… law enforcement believes the victim and suspect knew each other.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPD. 