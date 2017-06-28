Man injured in head-on collision in McKinleyville
MCKINLEYVILLE- A man sustains major injuries after a reported wrong-way driver crash on Highway 101 in McKinleyville.
Just before 10:30 Tuesday night, a Toyota 4Runner was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it struck a utility truck head-on near Murray Road.
Arcata fire fighters used the Jaws-of-Life to free the male driver of the 4Runner. He was transported to Mad River Hospital in Arcata for treatment.
The condition of the male driver of the truck is unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP.