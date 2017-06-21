Man injured in shooting
EUREKA - One man is taken to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound in Eureka.
Just before 6 Tuesday evening, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shot fired. Law enforcement discovered a male with a gunshot wound at a residence on the 3900 block of Union Street.
The victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.
Corporal David Diemer said the man was responsive and able to speak. It is unknown if the gunshot was self-inflicted or if there is a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.