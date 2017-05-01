Man on life-support following unknown Eureka incident

Eureka
EUREKA- A man is on life-support following an unknown incident north of the Eureka Slough Bridge.
Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Humboldt CHP responded to southbound Highway 101. They found an unresponsive 21 year old man who had a head injury, lying on the left shoulder. There were no witnesses or vehicles at the scene. The man was transported to St. Joseph Hospital. It is unclear if his injuries were from a traffic collision. Eureka police and CHP are working together to determine the cause.
Anyone with any information can contact CHP.