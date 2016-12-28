Man sustains severe injury following McKinleyville hash lab explosion, neighbor says building previously problematic

Eureka
MCKINLEYVILLE- Neighbors say it's been a problematic area for a while.
Now, a 24-year-old man is in the hospital for severe burns, following a hash lab explosion in McKinleyville.
At 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Arcata Fire District and Humboldt County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1800 block of Ocean Drive.
Butane mixed with an ignition source in a duplex.
"We thought it was going to be an earthquake, then we just hear this big 'pow'...I'm surprised it didn't break up some of the windows in our house," said neighbor Cindy Bainbridge.
"The outside wall is blown out...I would say, six inches or so", explained HCSO Sergeant Greg Musson."
Glass flew into the backyard of next door. "The stench is unreal. Our whole house smells like marijuana," Bainbridge said. She also says that the building has been problematic for a while.
"...They did a bust in it a few years back, where 12 of the 13 units were grows. "
There were multiple people in the building who fled. Two men reportedly left in a white Chevy truck.
According to the Sheriff's Office, one man was transported to the local hospital by a private party after sustaining major injuries.
Surrounding buildings were evacuated while the fire was put out. "We have grandkids over, and you worry because, not just the fire danger or the explosion danger, but the kind of rift raft that it brings in," Bainbridge said.
No other information has been released, but the incident is still under investigation by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force.