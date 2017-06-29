Man taken to hospital after driving truck down a Eureka embankment
EUREKA - A man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after his truck went down an embankment in East Eureka.
Around 3:00 Thursday afternoon, the male driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Lucas street towards Harrison. California Highway Patrol said that for reasons still to be determined, the truck left the roadway collided with a fence and drove down the side of the hill.
The man was able to get out of the cab but needed assistance from Humboldt Bay Fire to scale the steep hillside. Emergency medical personnel transported him to the hospital for evaluation. No other vehicles were involved in the collision. CHP is investigating.