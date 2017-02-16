Manila homicide suspects to be tried together

Eureka
EUREKA - Five Manila homicide suspects appeared in court today to determine whether or not they would all be tried in the same case.
Investigators say Tyson Claros stopped on the side of highway 2-55 early in the morning on December 12th. The 5 defendants allegedly stopped behind Claros and began assaulting him.
Police say Brandon Mitchell then shot the 20-year-old multiple times and he later died from those injuries.
Today in court, the district attorney’s office argued that the case rested on a conspiracy between all 5 defendants and they should be tried together.
The defendants requested separate trials with one group of three and one group of two.
The visiting judge, Douglas Mewhinney, denied the request so the 5 co-defendants will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 20th.
