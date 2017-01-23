Marchers thank police officers with hugs

Eureka
At the Women’s March this Saturday, participants made sure to give thanks to law enforcement. During the march, participants decided to show their support for the local police force members who were there supervising the event by giving them hugs.
The Eureka Chief Of Police, Andy Mills, said, "It's really the men and women who are day in and day out there making sure the people are able to exercise their first amendment rights in a public space that's safe. So you've got to give hats off to them. It's just so grateful to see community members stepping forward and telling the officers how much they appreciate it. You can't hear that enough sometimes."
The EPD has been doing a lot of work with the community, including holding a Martin Luther King day march last Monday.