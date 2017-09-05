Marci Kitchen preliminary hearing begins, first officers on scene testify
EUREKA - After months of investigation and delayed hearings, Marci Kitchen appeared in court to determine if there's enough evidence to try her for killing two teenagers including her own daughter.
Kitchen faces multiple counts including vehicular manslaughter causing death and DUI causing death with special allegations of fleeing the scene.
Kitchen's daughter Kiya and friend Faith Tsarnas were struck and killed by a Jeep while they were skateboarding on Eel River Drive in Fortuna the evening of July 12th 20-16.
Sergeant Jason Kadle of the Fortuna Police Department took the stand this morning. He said it was still daylight when he arrived with fellow officer Gabe Charlton after a caller reported a body laying in the road.
The two officers located the body but found no signs of life.
As Fortuna Volunteer Firefighters arrived, Kadle said he heard Officer Charlton yell, "I've got a second victim".
Emergency workers pulled the woman later identified as Kiya Kitchen from the brush. She was transported for treatment, but later died at an out-of-area hospital.
CHP Officer Adams testified that within ten minutes of the initial call, Marci Kitchen arrived at the scene in a frantic state with two men, her boyfriend Josh Pearlston and Trent Stewart. She said "I want to see my daughter." Both officers reported that Kitchen smelled of alcohol when they escorted her to make a field identification of one of the victims. Adams described her level of intoxication as extreme while Kadle said it was moderate.
The officers said Kitchen's demeanor changed when Tsarnas' body was revealed. She reportedly said, "Oh that's not my daughter". Officer Adams testified that he was personally taken aback at how dismissive and cavalier she was. After further questioning, Kitchen told officers that it was Faith Tsarnas. She said the 14-year-old had been visiting from out of town and was like a daughter to her.
Officer Adams then learned of the second victim and offered Marci a ride to the hospital which she declined.
Adams positively identified 14-year old Kiya Ktchen while she was being treated in the emergency room. When he looked for Marci in the waiting room, he expressed surprise that she had not arrived.
At that time he learned California Highway Patrol would be the lead agency in the investigation, so he returned to Eel River Drive and began collecting evidence.
Deputy District Attorney Stacey Eads introduced two diagrams representing the crime scene. Officer Adams said that based on CHP's investigation, the bodies were discovered 250 and 270 feet away from where the collision occurred.
A variety of pictures were entered into evidence. Some of those showed debris from a Jeep, a trail of vehicle fluid, and paint chips.
Testimony in the case is expected to last at least five days.