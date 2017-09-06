Martinis poured for Highland Park basketball court resurfacing
A very popular annual Rotary Club event was held earlier this evening and, oh what fun were people having raising money...
The Highland Park basketball court is getting help with a much-needed resurfacing project fundraiser sponsored by the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka.
Eight expert mixologists from the North Coast’s premier cocktail-providing establishments were pouring their trade into attendees glasses.
It was a chance for locals to wet their whistle, engage in good conversation and help a good cause.