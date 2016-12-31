Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 35 °F
Sat, 12/31/2016 - 07:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 33 °F
Sat, 12/31/2016 - 07:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Sat, 12/31/2016 - 06:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA – A huge fire breaks out near the waterfront and destroys an abandoned warehouse..
Friday night just before midnight, Humboldt Bay Fire and multiple other agencies responded to the 12 – block of Waterfront Drive in Old Town. The former ice house next to Coast Seafood was in flames.
Firefighters could only fight defensively due to the old building collapsing in certain areas. Personnel just kept the blaze from spreading to other buildings. The Humboldt Bay fireboat also gave support from the water. It is unknown if there were any injuries.
Officials said the area had seen a fair amount of transient traffic in recent years. No cause has yet to be established.