Massive structure fire destroys Eureka building
EUREKA – A massive structure fire Saturday morning on 2nd and Commercial St. leaves one commercial building up in flames.
This morning at around 4:30, Eureka Police officers arrived on scene to discover transients fleeing near the rear of the building.
Humboldt Bay fire responded immediately after to the site of former Eureka Ice and Cold Storage building in a blaze.
With the structure completely engulfed in flames Arcata Fire District, Samoa Fire, and Loleta Fire Department aided while on scene as well as Humboldt Bay Harbor District’s Fire Boat and Cal Fire also provided services during the fire.
According to Humboldt Bay Fire Chief Bill Gillespie, the cause is still under investigation but transients are suspected of causing the fire.