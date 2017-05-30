Maxx Robison homicide trial delayed until August
EUREKA - Accused murderer Maxx Robison will wait at least two more months before a jury decides his fate.
The trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday but Robison's public defender requested a two month delay to prepare. Without objection from the people, Judge Reinholtsen granted the request.
Robison is accused of killing 19-year-old Rihanna McKenzie in June of last year. Robison allegedly fired a semi-automatic rifle at a car following a dispute between a few men. According to testimony from earlier hearings, McKenzie was not involved in the altercation. She died from gun shot wounds sustained in that exchange. Robison is now set to appear in court for a trial setting in early August.