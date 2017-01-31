Maxx Robison rejects plea deal

Eureka
EUREKA - Maxx Robison, the man accused of killing a 19-year-old in June of last year, has rejected a plea deal.
The District Attorney’s Office offered Robison 37 years to life.
Attorneys asked for a continuance after the 20-year-old man decided not to take the deal. The preliminary hearing was rescheduled for February 21st with a motion to compel discovery on the 9th.
Robison is accused in the shooting death of Rihanna McKenzie on June 20th.
Police arrested the Eureka man that same day hours after they say a dispute broke out outside of a motel at Iowa and McCullens that ended in gunfire. 19-year-old McKenzie died at the hospital from wounds sustained in that exchange.
Robison faces multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and assault with a semi-automatic rifle and shooting at an inhabited dwelling plus special allegations of using a firearm to cause great bodily harm and in the commission of a felony.