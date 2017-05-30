McKinleyville gas station robbed
MCKINLEYVILLE- A McKinleyville gas station is robbed with the male suspect getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Just before nine Monday night, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the McKinleyville 76 Mini Mart at Central and Reasor Road.
The male suspect walked into the gas station carrying something in his hand wrapped in a red bandana. The clerk couldn’t tell if it was a weapon or not. He demanded money and fled on foot.
He is described as a male in his 20’s wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.