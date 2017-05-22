McKinleyville man joins EPD Captain in donating blood
EUREKA- A McKinleyville barber has donated over 90 gallons of blood.
Leroy Murrell began donating blood at the Northern California Community Blood Bank over 50 years ago when he was just a teenager.
With over 700 individual donations and 90 gallons in the bank, he isn’t looking at stopping anytime soon. Murrell is proud of his record and doesn’t think anyone will break it for a long time. He encourages everyone to donate and now has a family tradition started in donating.
Also joining him on Monday was Eureka Police Captain Brian Stephens, who was challenged to step up and donate. He is responsible for the east Eureka patrol area.