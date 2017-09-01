McKinleyville mobile home fire deemed "suspicious" by AFD

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 50 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 22:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 46 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 23:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 22:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
MCKINLEYVILLE- "Suspicious," that is what the Arcata Fire Chief is calling a structure fire that burned a McKinleyville double-wide mobile home.
A green Subaru was reportedly seen leaving the area before the blaze started. Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, AFD responded to the 1700 block of Grange Road. Crews had to initiate an aggressive fire attack and it took them half an hour to contain the blaze. It's estimated to be $40,000 in losses. Chief Campbell said that the building was a known drug house, which at the time was unoccupied. The cause is yet to be determined.
The partial license plate of the Subaru is 7PYW. If anyone has any information, you can contact law enforcement.