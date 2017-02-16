QUICK LINKS: Latest News Cast | Angelo's Pizza Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Click Here

McKinleyville woman convicted of transportation of Heroin

EUREKA - A McKinleyville woman could spend some serious time behind bars after a jury found her guilty. 46-year old Sharon Erickson was found guilty of felony transportation of heroin.

The conviction stems from an incident in August of 2014. A traffic stop and follow-up investigation found Erickson was driving on a suspended license. A search turned up over 25-grams of heroin and a digital scale. Deputies discovered nearly 5 grams more in her purse.

Erickson will have her sentencing hearing on March 28.