McKinleyville woman convicted of transportation of Heroin

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 55 °F
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 02:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 02:35
Crescent City
- Overcast, rain, mist
- Temperature: 53 °F
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 03:09
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - A McKinleyville woman could spend some serious time behind bars after a jury found her guilty. 46-year old Sharon Erickson was found guilty of felony transportation of heroin.
The conviction stems from an incident in August of 2014. A traffic stop and follow-up investigation found Erickson was driving on a suspended license. A search turned up over 25-grams of heroin and a digital scale. Deputies discovered nearly 5 grams more in her purse.
Erickson will have her sentencing hearing on March 28.