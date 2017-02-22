McMAC to discuss possibly recommending county smoking ordinance

Eureka
MCKINLEYVILLE - The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee will decide Wednesday night whether or not to recommend a countywide smoking ordinance which would restrict spaces in the county in which residents are allowed to smoke.
According to Committee Chair, Ben Shepard, the county itself only has smoking restrictions for areas surrounding county facilities. This ordinance would allow the county to expand restrictions to other areas.
Because McKinleyville is unincorporated, city smoking laws do not apply.
And because it is a community with lots of open space and parks, Shepard says he’s heard mostly positive feedback in the time since the item was discussed at their last meeting, and says most people he’s spoken with are in support of it.
Tobacco Free Humboldt is behind the ordinance.
If approved Wednesday, the committee would next write a letter to the Board of Supervisors recommending that they consider the ordinance, and also hold public comment on it as well