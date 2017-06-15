Measure Z funded equipment delivered to fire departments
EUREKA - More than a million dollars in firefighting equipment was delivered to local agencies Thursday, and it was funded by you.
The Humboldt County Fire Chief's Association applied for the money through the voter-approved half-cent sales tax, Measure Z.
It will pay for everything from dispatch fees to replacement fire hoses.
Representatives from Arcata, Fortuna, Ferndale, and Samoa gathered at Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 to collect new air bottles
And Westhaven firefighters drove off in one of twelve engines purchased for local agencies. The Spartan replaces their current apparatus from the 1960's.
Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Neil Foreman explained, "It required a lot of maintenance so it will help us not spend our time fixing the vehicle and spend more of our time training."
Fellow Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Matthew Marshall added, "We're an all-volunteer department and we really have no consistent stream of funding through taxes or anything like that. We really are a bake sale department with the blackberry festival and so the Measure Z funding really makes it possible. We wouldn't be able to afford a new engine like this."
4th District Supervisor Virginia Bass said, "I know people don't like to pay taxes, nobody does, I'm not a real fan of taxes, but sometimes you have to step up and be part of the solution, and we really appreciate the community for being that for us and we're all benefiting."