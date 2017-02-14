Eureka
McKINLEYVILLE - Humboldt County has a new superintendent. The School Board appointed Chris Hartley last week and we caught up with him to hear his plans for the office.
As he begins the transition, Hartley stated his first goal is to better acquaint himself with the inner workings of the office. He will work alongside the current superintendent, Dr. Eagles, on programming and budgeting for the 2017-18 school year.
Hartley said Humboldt faces unique challenges like access to basic needs and our rural location, and added that he will continue to work with the state to address them.
Though he doesn't anticipate many changes to district operations in the short term, he's excited to expand the scope of his work.
Superintendent Chris Hartley said, "I've been in the Northern Humboldt School District for 21 years and when Dr. Eagles announced his retirement and this opportunity emerged, I saw this as a tremendous opportunity to expand my work in the county and serve the other 31 districts in a different capacity and bring my expertise providing programs for students and working with students to a broader level."
Hartley also told News Channel 3 that he intends to run for the office when the term expires. The Northern Humboldt Union School district board will began discussing the selection of Hartley’s replacement at their regular board meeting Tuesday night.