Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 33 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 19:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 35 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 19:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 37 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 19:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
ORICK - The town of Orick has a new resident deputy, thanks to Measure Z funding.
Ten-year Sheriff's Office veteran, Joe Conlin, will fill the vacancy. Conlin was born and raised in Arcata before serving fifteen years in the Army. A graduate of the College Of The Redwoods Police Academy, Conlin brings a wide variety of experience to the assignment.
The Sheriff's Office says Conlin is looking forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the Orick community.