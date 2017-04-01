Oregon Road Conditions :     - Click for more Info

Meet Orick's new deputy

ORICK - The town of Orick has a new resident deputy, thanks to Measure Z funding.

Ten-year Sheriff's Office veteran, Joe Conlin, will fill the vacancy. Conlin was born and raised in Arcata before serving fifteen years in the Army. A graduate of the College Of The Redwoods Police Academy, Conlin brings a wide variety of experience to the assignment.

The Sheriff's Office says Conlin is looking forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the Orick community.

 