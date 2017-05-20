Memorial Day gas prices on the rise
EUREKA - Gas prices are rising as Memorial Day weekend approaches.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas last year was $2.34. Today it’s 11 cents higher---even before the holiday rolls around.
Locally gas prices are around $3.20 a gallon but are beginning to creep even higher.
Adding to the upward pressure on gas prices is the projection that more people will travel by car for the long weekend than have since 2005, with nearly 35 million people on the road.