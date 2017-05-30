Memorial Day Parade held in Ferndale
FERNDALE- Community members lined Main Street in Ferndale on Monday to pay tribute to those who gave their lives for our country.
Veterans groups and service members themselves assembled at the Veterans Memorial Hall then marched down Main Street and onto the cemetery for a remembrance ceremony. Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department also joined the route.
As veterans carried flags and waved to the crowds a US Coast Guard helicopter flew overhead. Locals say it's the longest, continuously running Memorial Day parade in the country.