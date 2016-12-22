Mendocino County landowners fined thousands for

Eureka
EEL RIVER - The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board has assessed a hefty fine on a Mendocino property owner for violations of the Clean Water Act.
The fine of $37,079 was imposed against Polly and Daniel Franklin for discharges of sediment-laden water into the upper main stem of the Eel River. A 50,000 gallon bladder storing the water failed; the liquid traveled 2,000 feet downstream damaging riparian vegetation, stripping away instream soil, rocks and boulders. Fish and Wildlife officials noticed increased turbidity which caused a high rate of fish out-migration. The effects were observed more than 3 miles downstream near the Van Arsdale fish station.
Although the release of water was unintentional, the Franklins were still found negligent.