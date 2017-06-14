Mendosa returns to Fortuna for police labor contract
FORTUNA- A familiar face will be returning to Fortuna to help the city once again.
As their special meeting Tuesday morning, the Friendly City approved the re-hiring of Randy Mendosa – this time, to serve as labor negotiator.
He recently served as Fortuna’s Interim City Manager until April when Mark Wheetley officially took on the role.
Now, Mendosa will work with the Fortuna Police and Employees Association to conduct a new contract.
The council says Mendosa is acutely aware of Fortuna’s budget and operations, making him the right fit.
In the past, Mendosa served as city manager and chief of police in Arcata.