Mental Health advocate group grills up awareness
EUREKA - Burgers and hot dogs were grilling up at Carson Park today in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Connections Matter of Eureka sponsored the free barbecue to help build awareness of the mental health services available in our community. Several groups at the event had information on the services they for provide for those who may need it.
"I have a diagnosis myself and so I believe our community, Humboldt County, needs to know that we're not threatening, we're not violent,” said Kellie Jack of the Department of Health & Human Services, “We are people just like anyone else. Having mental illness is just like having diabetes or having cancer. The stigma surrounding mental illness is so severe, that we need to start breaking those walls down.”